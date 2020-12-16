Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver enterprise cloud from Green Data Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) as a part of Dubai 10X initiative, and Dell Technologies have announced a new collaboration to deliver an enterprise cloud from the region’s first Green Data Centre.

The two entities signed an agreement framework on the sidelines of GITEX Technology Week 2020 that will help accelerate the delivery of cloud services in Dubai.

The Green Data Centre features a fully managed and hybrid cloud solution, that combines the simplicity and agility of the public cloud with the security and control of on-premises infrastructure.

Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman of Moro Hub said, "At Moro Hub, we have always been committed to offering advanced digital solutions to our customers. Our collaboration with Dell Technologies is another step to accelerate our efforts to ensure businesses in the region experience faster performance with their operations focusing on efficiency, performance, and reliability. It will also help them reduce complexities and meet their growing digital needs and manage high-performance operations."

Moro Hub and Dell Technologies have a long-standing partnership with collaboration in numerous areas, including cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, big data and analytics, and storage to support the acceleration of the digital transformation of government and private entities.

Fady Richmany, Senior Director and General Manager, UAE - Dell Technologies said, "By transforming the way IT operates, Dell Technologies is helping Moro Hub to further develop, automate and enhance essential functions like cloud, security, machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data and more. We have done this by aligning the unique advantages of Dell Technologies with VMware solutions, to deliver even more value to Moro hub and provide them with the essential infrastructure they need to transform IT."

"In addition, we also commend Moro Hub’s vision for driving the development of an environmentally sustainable data centre. At Dell Technologies, we are constantly innovating to bring customers greater energy efficiency through our solutions, so we look forward to continuing to work closely with Moro Hub to uncover new ways that help compute more and consume less, thereby reducing environmental impact," Richmany said in conclusion.