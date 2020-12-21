DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2020) Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) as a part of Dubai 10X initiative, and Dell Technologies have announced a new collaboration to deliver an enterprise cloud from the region’s first Green Data Centre.

The two entities signed an agreement framework on the sidelines of GITEX Technology Week 2020, that will help accelerate the delivery of cloud services in Dubai.

The Green Data Centre features a fully managed and hybrid cloud solution, that combines the simplicity and agility of the public cloud with the security and control of on-premises infrastructure.

Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman of Moro Hub said, "At Moro Hub, we have always been committed to offering advanced digital solutions to our customers. Our collaboration with Dell Technologies is another step to accelerate our efforts to ensure businesses in the region experience faster performance with their operations focusing on efficiency, performance, and reliability. It will also help them reduce complexities and meet their growing digital needs and manage high-performance operations. Our partnership with Dell Technologies in the past has been incredibly positive and fruitful, and we are confident that through this new collaboration, we can now offer a robust and stronger support structure to customers across the region. As the backbone of Digital DEWA and an enabler of Dubai 10X, Moro Hub helps reinforce the digital transformation initiatives of government and enterprise clients.

Such support is critical to the growth and development of any entity in a world that keeps changing always."

Moro Hub and Dell Technologies have a long-standing partnership with collaboration in numerous areas, including cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, big data and analytics, and storage to support the acceleration of the digital transformation of government and private entities.

Fady Richmany, Senior Director and General Manager, UAE - Dell Technologies said, "The UAE has placed great emphasis on the growth of the digital economy with the expected rollout of more advanced technologies in 2021, and we are pleased that our work with Moro Hub in launching an enterprise cloud and implementing secure computing and data storage solutions will contribute towards developing a digital economy of the future. By transforming the way IT operates, Dell Technologies is helping Moro Hub to further develop, automate and enhance essential functions like cloud, security, machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, big data and more. We’ve done this by aligning the unique advantages of Dell Technologies with VMware solutions, to deliver even more value to Moro hub and provide them with the essential infrastructure they need to transform IT."

Moro Hub, one of Dubai’s 10X enablers, is a next-generation data hub that provides cutting-edge solutions to its clients and creates opportunities now and in the future. Its mission is to contribute to the digital transformation of society by leveraging its expertise, capabilities and alliances.