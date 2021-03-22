Moro Hub deploys Google Cloud’s Anthos

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has deployed Google Cloud’s Anthos, from its first solar-powered Green Data Centre in the region.

Google Anthos is a hybrid and multi-cloud platform designed to enable cloud migration, application modernisation, multi-cloud, and hybrid cloud management.

Moro Hub’s adoption of Anthos will make it available locally in Moro Hub's Data Centre.

Anthos will enable Moro Hub to build and deploy apps fast and scale effectively without compromising security or increasing complexity.

Commenting on this collaboration, Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman of Moro Hub, said, "Our engagement with Google Cloud to deploy the phenomenal benefits of Anthos marks a milestone for Moro Hub. Anthos is well-aligned with our vision to be the digital transformation hub of choice for our customers and partners.

Anthos gives us an innovative multi-cloud and hybrid cloud app modernisation platform to build and deliver new services for our customers."

As a Dubai 10X enabler, Moro Hub’s mission from its inception has been to support the UAE’s digital goals and stay ahead of the competition.

Moro Hub is playing a significant role in enabling regional customers to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

"We are pleased to see Moro Hub deploy Anthos as their hybrid and multi-cloud platform of choice," said Tarek Khalil, country manager for Google Cloud middle East and North Africa.

"We are delighted to leverage our global partnership with Google Cloud and our large capabilities on Anthos to support the digital transformation in the region from the first solar-powered Green Data Center of Moro Hub and advance our shared vision of a decarbonized cloud," said Nourdine Bihmane, Head of Atos Growing Markets and Decarbonization business Line.