UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moro Hub Deploys Google Cloud’s Anthos

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Moro Hub deploys Google Cloud’s Anthos

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has deployed Google Cloud’s Anthos, from its first solar-powered Green Data Centre in the region.

Google Anthos is a hybrid and multi-cloud platform designed to enable cloud migration, application modernisation, multi-cloud, and hybrid cloud management.

Moro Hub’s adoption of Anthos will make it available locally in Moro Hub's Data Centre.

Anthos will enable Moro Hub to build and deploy apps fast and scale effectively without compromising security or increasing complexity.

Commenting on this collaboration, Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman of Moro Hub, said, "Our engagement with Google Cloud to deploy the phenomenal benefits of Anthos marks a milestone for Moro Hub. Anthos is well-aligned with our vision to be the digital transformation hub of choice for our customers and partners.

Anthos gives us an innovative multi-cloud and hybrid cloud app modernisation platform to build and deliver new services for our customers."

As a Dubai 10X enabler, Moro Hub’s mission from its inception has been to support the UAE’s digital goals and stay ahead of the competition.

Moro Hub is playing a significant role in enabling regional customers to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

"We are pleased to see Moro Hub deploy Anthos as their hybrid and multi-cloud platform of choice," said Tarek Khalil, country manager for Google Cloud middle East and North Africa.

"We are delighted to leverage our global partnership with Google Cloud and our large capabilities on Anthos to support the digital transformation in the region from the first solar-powered Green Data Center of Moro Hub and advance our shared vision of a decarbonized cloud," said Nourdine Bihmane, Head of Atos Growing Markets and Decarbonization business Line.

Related Topics

Africa Google Electricity Business Water UAE Dubai Middle East Hub Market National University From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Sarina Isa files petition against Fawad Chaudhary ..

6 minutes ago

Inflation increasing despite strengthened exchange ..

6 minutes ago

Facebook Expands Support for Security Keys on Mobi ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Deputy Prime Minis ..

15 minutes ago

Driving sustainable development across board is st ..

55 minutes ago

UAE committed to transform economy into one that i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.