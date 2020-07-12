Moro Hub inaugurates Smart Cities Command and Control Centre for Dubai 10X initiatives

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, inaugurated the Smart Cities Command and Control Centre of Moro Hub today, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DEWA.

As a Dubai 10X enabler, Moro Hub's new centre provides services in Intelligent IoT Platforms, Cyber Security and Managed Services, to support Government and Enterprise customers during their digital transformation.

The UAE Vision 2021 and Dubai 10X initiatives have taken a leading role in the adoption of digital technologies. This has led to the UAE government increasing efforts to boost citizens’ happiness index, ensuring performance excellence to its government entities and providing citizens and residents with the best place to live.

Commenting on the inauguration, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, said, "We work according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the city of the future. We strive to achieve the objectives of the Dubai 10X initiative, which mandates the Government of Dubai to become a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities, through government innovation and the reformation of traditional work mechanisms.

To enable digital platforms in their Smart Cities Command and Control Center, Moro Hub signed a partnership with microsoft and Johnson Controls International to offer innovative services.

As part of the agreement, the companies will join forces to establish a collaborative ecosystem and go-to-market strategy to offer an extensive range of innovative cloud-based IoT services in the UAE for smart city, smart building, energy management and monitoring. This partnership was signed in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer during his inauguration of Moro Hub's Smart Cities Command and Control Centre.

Regarding the collaboration, Dr Marcus Schumacher, Global Vice President Product Management and Engineering, General Manager-EMEA at Johnson Controls said, "The UAE government has been leading the region's drive towards digital infrastructure solutions and smart city initiatives. We are thrilled to collaborate with regional digital pioneer Moro Hub and global technology leader Microsoft to jointly offer our automation and IoT smart solutions, devices and gateways. We believe the partnership will be the beginning of infinite opportunities and will play an instrumental role in developing comprehensively sustainable and efficient smart solutions in the UAE."