Moro Hub joins forces with smart Dubai to empower government entities with seamless network access

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) Moro Hub, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has announced a collaboration with Smart Dubai for the provision of a high-end node at Moro Hub to accelerate the digital transformation initiatives of Dubai Government entities and avail the latest digital services.

The Dubai Government Information Network, GIN, is the internetworking infrastructure, providing the information backbone between Dubai Government entities and the internet. GIN serves as the cornerstone of the electronic infrastructure connecting government systems that effectively transfers information and handles transactions. The network comprises of secure and highly robust mesh infrastructure connecting all government offices by using state-of-the-art multi-service networking technology.

In line with the digital adoption in Dubai and the implementation of the Dubai Paperless Strategy, the collaboration agreement was signed digitally by both parties through the secured UAE pass that embodies the digital transformation evolution in Dubai and UAE.

Eng. Marwan Bin Haider, Vice Chairman of Moro Hub, commented, "Our collaboration with Smart Dubai brings value-added offerings to government entities. To this effect, Smart Dubai has hosted a high-end node in Moro Hub Data Centre to cater to the GIN connectivity requirements of the government entities.

This will enable Dubai government entities hosted in Moro Hub to connect seamlessly to GIN without any additional investments."

"The partnership between Smart Dubai and Moro Hub furthers the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to accelerate the implementation of the Dubai Vision 2021 and transform Dubai into the world’s smartest and happiest city," said Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment.

"The adoption of digitalisation across Dubai’s various government institutions is the essential underpinning of this transformation and will help ensure that Dubai’s citizens, residents and visitors enjoy cutting-edge government services that both enhance their quality of life and place Dubai at the forefront of the world’s most advanced metropolises," he added.

Moro Hub being accredited by Dubai Electronic Security Centre, DESC, as a certified Cloud Service Provider, CSP, shows its commitment to offer world-class secured infrastructure and services.