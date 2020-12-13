DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) as a part of Dubai 10X initiative and Facilio, a leading AI-driven property operations cloud platform, has announced a strategic partnership, to launch Energy Management and Monitoring Services for commercial and residential buildings in the UAE.

The new service aims to reinforce and bring to focus the next level energy-saving strategies of Dubai and the UAE.

Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman of Moro Hub, said: "We are pleased to associate with Facilio to deliver the Energy Monitoring and Management service. Through this platform, we seek to highlight the role of technologies in maximising power utilisation in various infrastructures, including buildings, and minimising electricity consumption through higher operational efficiency of key structures and facilities. This commitment is according to our endeavours to promote energy efficiency in buildings and in line with DEWA's intensified initiatives to decrease power consumption levels of Dubai's buildings."

Energy Monitoring and Management services ensure asset reliability and reduce energy-related capital and operational expenses. This cloud-based service provides a tailored approach to the efficient management of power in buildings by providing asset owners with the capability to control their digitised energy and assets network. The Energy Monitoring and Management service includes energy management; asset performance; fault detection and diagnostics; proactive maintenance management and Measurement & Verification "The Energy Monitoring and Management services leverage the internet of Things connectivity and distributed intelligence to ensure an optimised and cost-effective performance of buildings and assets through centrally monitored and controlled operational systems.

By rolling out these services, facilities managers and owners can maximise uptime and operational efficiency, reduce cost, meet sustainability goals, and enrich the overall occupant experience." Bin Haidar added.

Moro Hub, one of Dubai's 10X enablers, is a next-generation data hub that provides cutting-edge services to its clients and creates opportunities now and in the future. Its mission is to contribute to the digital transformation of society by leveraging its expertise, capabilities and alliances.

Prabhu Ramachandran, Founder & CEO of Facilio said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Moro Hub to deliver a single connected operational environment. This cloud-based service will unify disparate building systems and enable a modern, data-driven model of property operations to improve building performance in real-time and meet sustainability goals. We are optimistic that the synergy between Moro Hub's advanced digital ecosystem and Facilio's O&M platform will help the industry unlock new potential for renewed operational excellence with greater agility."