Moro Hub launches IBM Power Systems as Cloud Service for 1st time in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has announced its collaboration with IBM to launch IBM Power Systems as a cloud service for the first time in Dubai.

The new cloud service will enable organisations to benefit from improved performance and high data processing speeds, while reducing operating costs and power consumption.

Moro Hub will host IBM Power Systems in its secure data centre in Dubai and offer it as a service with a cloud based subscription model. Government entities and enterprises will have the added value of abiding by their data residency and protection requirements.

According to Gartner, growth in enterprise IT spending for cloud-based offerings will outstrip growth in non-cloud traditional IT offerings through 2022. Additionally, organisations that are boosting IT spending on cloud adoption will the be first to reap the benefits of emerging next-generation, disruptive business models.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, "We are thrilled to expand and strengthen our cloud offerings with a global technology leader such as IBM and bring its coveted services for government entities and large enterprises. The collaboration further reinforces our leadership as a cloud services provider in the region.

Moro Hub’s clients now have a unique opportunity to benefit from a high-performance cloud service based on IBM technology. Businesses in the region seek true innovations to differentiate themselves in the market as digital transformation strategies take increasing precedence. Our objective remains to be the digital partner of choice for our clients."

Through the new cloud service, customers will be able to transform their IT infrastructures using IBM Power Systems, enabling them to build the foundation for analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Today, nearly 80% of the Fortune 100 already have IBM Power Systems running their most mission-critical workloads.

Hossam Seif El-Din, General Manager, IBM middle East and Pakistan, said, "The unrivalled advantages of IBM Power Systems will enable governments and businesses to transform their existing IT landscape to a modern and advanced infrastructure. Providing Power Systems as a service will not only enable customers to benefit from the cloud’s on-demand elasticity, but consume and pay for the service as and when needed. Moro Hub is in sync with market demands and we are confident that this cloud offering will help accelerate customers’ digital transformation journeys."