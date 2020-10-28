Moro Hub launches region’s first solar-powered Green Data Centre at WETEX 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, announced the launch of the middle East’s first certified Tier-III Green Data Centre today, at the virtual edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, WETEX 2020.

Located at Al-Yalayis, Dubai, this is the region's first Data Centre fully powered by solar energy.

The announcement, which was made by Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, MD &CEO of DEWA, positions Moro Hub as a leading contributor to the UAE’s Circular Economy, while majorly contributing to the endeavours of DEWA in its sustainability journey.

"We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The launch of the Middle East’s first solar-powered Green Data Centre represents a new achievement for Moro Hub. This reinforces the Scale 360 Initiative that the UAE has signed as the first country in the world, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum to benefit from technology innovation and advanced solutions in accelerating the circular economy, while using fewer natural resources and reducing pollution to mitigate climate change," Al Tayer stated.

"Dubai continues to maintain its leading position with sustainable and futuristic solutions. This is in alignment with the government plans and strategies including the UAE Centennial 2071 that aims to make the UAE the world’s leading nation. It is also in line with the Dubai 10X initiative to transform and position Dubai ahead of other cities around the world by 10 years, which also aligns with the objectives of Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 percent of Dubai's total power capacity from clean energy by 2050," he added.

The first certified Tier-III new Green Data Centre will be leveraged to offer digital products and services utilising Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as cloud services, internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence.