DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) The Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC (Moro Hub), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has signed a corporate agreement with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) to work jointly on augmenting its digital capabilities.

The signing ceremony between Moro Hub and MBRSC took place on the third day of GITEX Technology Week at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of MBRSC, and Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of MBRSC, along with Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

The corporate agreement was signed by Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, and Salem Al Marri, Deputy Director-General of MBRSC, and aims at cooperating on various digital activities and providing enhanced technology services to MBRSC, where, Moro Hub will provide MBRSC with enhanced cloud services, security solutions and professional and managed services.

Al Tayer said, "Moro Hub is inspired by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to position the UAE as a leader in digital solutions and Dubai as the digital capital of the world.

This agreement provides a concrete basis for Moro Hub to continue its drive in implementing a digital transformation in the UAE. While this agreement will facilitate MBRSC and Moro Hub to work together efficiently under the shared objective of bolstering capacities in the digital sector, it will also serve as a benchmark for collaboration with government entities. We are proud of our cooperation with MBRSC that aims to make a positive impact on their digital transformation journey by providing technologies inspired from the fourth industrial revolution."

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of MBRSC said, "MBRSC is significantly enhancing its digital capabilities to rapidly design, develop and deploy space technologies. We are excited to partner with Moro Hub, as they have made a positive impact with state-of-the-art services and will further leverage digitisation of our operations."