Moro Hub, MongoDB Collaborate To Drive Digital Transformation
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 03:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, has announced a strategic partnership with MongoDB to help organisations in the region build the next generation of applications faster by innovating more efficiently and simplifying complex architectures.
The partnership was officially signed between Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, and Boris Bialek, Field CTO of MongoDB, at the Museum of the Future, Dubai.
Moro Hub will collaborate with MongoDB applications and AI- solutions, helping companies enhance their competitiveness through innovation and ongoing modernisation.
“Our partnership with MongoDB enhances our ability to offer cutting-edge data-driven applications that transform businesses and government services. As part of this initiative, we will be offering MongoDB services on Moro Hub’s Green Cloud and within our Guinness World Record-achieving Green Data Centre, reinforcing our dedication to sustainability and digital excellence,” Bin Sulaiman said.
Bialek stated, “The middle East is an important market for MongoDB, and we know that organisations in the region are ready to invest in AI and build the next generation of applications."
