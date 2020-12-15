UrduPoint.com
Moro Hub Offers Managed Security Services In Region

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) Moro Hub, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has announced the launch of end-to-end managed security services in the region, as a part of Dubai 10X initiative.

Customers can now avail Moro Hub’s 24x7 security monitoring and threat management service that is augmented with advanced technologies hosted on Moro Hub Cloud and managed by highly skilled cybersecurity experts.

Moro Hub leverages next-generation security monitoring platforms powered by advanced analytic capabilities, including machine learning, threat behaviour modelling and threat intelligence.

Moro Hub has expanded its extensive cybersecurity services portfolio, which includes Cyber Defence Services, Cyber Exposure Analysis, Security Operations Services and managed Identity & Access Management services.

The new service provides end-to-end security monitoring and threat management for IT, internet of Things (IoT) and OT/critical Infrastructure from Moro Hub's state-of-the-art Cyber Defence Centre.

Through its collaboration and alliances with world-class cybersecurity technology partners/vendors, Moro Hub confidently offers its government entities and enterprises clients advance cybersecurity services and proactively protect them from cybersecurity attacks and threats.

Customers face growing cyber threats and increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks. However, this can be quite challenging, especially with the shortage of skilled security professionals and complex compliance requirements. Regional customers can now rest easy by relying on Moro Hub’s managed security services offering that guarantees enhanced security and lowered risks.

