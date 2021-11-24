Moro Hub, OmniClouds partner to deliver secure SD-WAN services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions), subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has signed a SD-WAN Managed Service Provider (MSP) agreement with OmniClouds, a leading technology start up in the cloud service provider (CSP) space and migrator for the middle East region.

The signing ceremony took place at GITEX Technology Week at the Dubai World Trade Centre, in the presence of Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub and Amr Eid, CEO and board member of OmniClouds.

As per the agreement, OmniClouds will offer a set of Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services to Moro Hub which compliments Moro Hub’s SD-WAN offering and end-to-end SD-WAN services. OmniClouds will provide a range of SD-WAN services and solutions that include cloud migration, connectivity and security managed services which means organisations can seamlessly move from traditional internet connectivity models to modern, cloud-based network infrastructures. The objective of this partnership is to work together to deliver enhanced cloud connectivity for Moro Hub’s enterprise customers in the UAE region and beyond.

Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, said, "We are committed to our objective of enhancing our customer’s digital transformation journey and this partnership is a testament to that.

Our association will empower the region’s enterprises to help businesses cost-effectively connect to multiple cloud providers, as well as ensure effective operations."

The collaboration between Moro Hub and OmniClouds will enable enterprises to seamlessly move to the cloud by simplifying operations and providing security for a critical part of their business.

Amr Eid, CEO and Board member of OmniClouds, said, "Our partnership with Moro Hub plays an integral role in supporting the digital transformation journey of the Middle East. Through this strategic partnership, OmniClouds aims to provide the state-of-the-art SDWAN as a Service platform where enterprises can leverage and achieve enhanced performance agility and cost optimization without compromising security and reliability. These services deliver a seamless end-to-end, managed experience that helps the enterprise and government marketplace manage change and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives."

OmniClouds’ hybrid platform aids in reducing costs and complications by connecting its enterprise customers’ data centers, headquarters and branch operations and remote users to multiple public and private clouds.