Moro Hub receives delegation from Dubai Health Authority

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-profile delegation from the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), led by Awad Al Ketbi, Director-General of the DHA, at Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA.

The visit aimed to offer deep insights into Moro Hub’s advanced technologies, as well as enhance cooperation between the two parties.

From Moro Hub’s side, the meeting was attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA; Matar Al Mehairi, board Member of Digital DEWA; Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, and Dr. Ahmed Al Ketbi, Chief Information Security Officer of DEWA and Moro Hub. The high-profile delegation from the DHA comprised Dr. Alawi Alsheikh, Deputy Director-General; Saleh Al Hashimi, CEO of the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, and Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services.

"Moro Hub works as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to position the UAE as a leader in digital solutions. As such, our services are designed and developed to help government and private organisations in their digital transformation journeys. Backed by artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and the internet of Things (IoT), among others, Moro Hub’s next-generation digital services are focused on customer success and play an integral role in the digital transformation journey of the UAE and the middle East," Al Tayer said.

"Dubai has established its leading position in anticipating the future. It is at the forefront of cities that anticipate and shape the future through government plans and strategies. These include the UAE Centennial 2071 that aims to make the UAE the world’s leading nation. Moro Hub’s services align with Dubai’s 10X initiative, which aims to position the emirate 10 years ahead of other cities worldwide," he added.

During the visit, the delegation toured Moro Hub’s world-class data hub and its state-of-the-art Smart Cities Command and Control Centre, focusing on Managed Services Operations Centre, IoT Operations Centre and Cyber Defence Centre. Additionally, the executive team of Moro Hub made a short presentation on the enhanced services offered by Moro Hub.

"Moro Hub has been at the forefront of organisations that are exerting relentless efforts to contribute to the digital journey of the UAE. The company and its data centres have registered a series of significant achievements in the digital arena through offering a series of world-class services," stated Awad Al Ketbi while applauding Moro Hub for its endeavours to bring about a positive digital transformation in the UAE.