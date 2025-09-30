Open Menu

Moroccan Crown Prince Visits 11th Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Photographic Award For Arabian Horse Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 01:45 AM

Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award for Arabian Horse exhibition

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) ELJADID, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – His Royal Highness Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan of the Kingdom of Morocco has visited the pavilion of the 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award for Arabian Horse, organised annually as part of the Horse Exhibition in the city of El Jadida.

The Moroccan Crown Prince was received by Al Asri Saeed Ahmed Al Shaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom, along with the Chairman and board members of the Union of Arab Photographers (UAP) – the organising body of the award.

The Crown Prince toured the platform’s sections, which featured four main themes: the beauty of the Arabian horse, the traditional equestrian performance Tbourida (“Fantasia”), horse-related activities, and equine videography. He was briefed by the organising team on the works presented and expressed admiration for the high artistic quality and visual excellence of both the photographic and video submissions, which showcased the creativity of photographers in highlighting the aesthetics of the Arabian horse.

He also praised the innovative artistic design of the award platform, which drew inspiration from authentic Emirati heritage while adding creative touches that enhanced the appeal of the exhibited works.

The Crown Prince conveyed his thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in recognition of his support for Arabian horses and equestrian events, and his commitment to strengthening the fraternal ties between the two brotherly nations.

Prince Moulay El Hassan further commended Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s patronage and encouragement of Arab photographers specialising in Arabian horse photography, underscoring its role in elevating this art form at both Arab and international levels.

At the conclusion of the visit, the UAE ambassador, and Adeeb Shaaban, UAP President, presented the Moroccan crown prince with a commemorative gift – a golden trophy symbolising the Arabian horse, crafted with outstanding artistic detail.

