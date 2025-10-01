Moroccan Crown Prince Visits UAE Pavilion At El Jadida Horse Show
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM
EL JADIDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan of the Kingdom of Morocco has visited the UAE pavilion at the 16th edition of the El Jadida Horse Show, which he inaugurated yesterday.
He was received by Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Al Asri Saeed Ahmed Al Shaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom; Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society; Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Festivals and Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; along with senior members of the Emirati delegation.
The UAE pavilion, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and the Emirates Arabian Horse Society with the participation of Emirati heritage institutions, showcases a wide range of exhibits including photographs, publications, traditional attire, fine arts, equestrian equipment, as well as the “Studbook of Arabian Horses of the United Arab Emirates”. A hospitality majlis was also set up to welcome visitors.
At the end of the visit, the Moroccan Crown Prince was presented with a commemorative gift consisting of a painting depicting President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, alongside a copy of the UAE Studbook of Arabian Horses.
Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei said that the El Jadida Horse Show, held under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, provides an important platform to highlight the UAE’s rich heritage and introduce younger generations to its role in fostering identity and national pride. He noted that the UAE’s participation underscores its commitment to preserving heritage, enhancing its global presence, and contributing to international efforts to revive shared traditions.
Al Mazrouei added that this year’s pavilion offers a comprehensive programme of cultural and heritage activities including competitions, interactive workshops, and performances, which strengthen the bonds between the peoples of the UAE and Morocco through the exchange of knowledge and practices.
Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi emphasised that the UAE’s participation reflects the depth of historic relations with Morocco and the shared commitment to promoting horsemanship and purebred Arabian horses as a vital part of cultural identity. He stressed that the Emirates Arabian Horse Society remains dedicated to safeguarding the heritage of Arabian horses, maintaining their global standing, and working with partners in Morocco and beyond to expand their presence in international forums.
Recent Stories
New spell of rains forecast from Oct 4
Dar says Muslim nations including Pakistan united on Gaza issue; calls 20-point ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates Centre of Excellence for ..
Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directions
44th National Kabaddi Championship from October 1
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) professor suspended over harassment, assault ..
SFA seals ice cream, limca shop over hygiene violations, Rs100,000 fine imposed
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits CMH, Civil Hospital to inquire ..
UN slams suicide attack in Quetta which killed 10 people
BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & children’s health, nutritio ..
PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikhtiar Wali
President Zardari extends warm greetings to China on its 76th National Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
Moroccan Crown Prince visits UAE Pavilion at El Jadida Horse Show46 seconds ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets with Armenian Minister of Interior; MoU on reciprocal recognition of driving li ..16 minutes ago
-
Dubai PodFest 2025 sees launch of ‘Droob Areeka’ Podcast; ‘Insaat’ Platform to empower Arab ..1 hour ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Global Rail 20252 hours ago
-
Dubai PodFest showcases variety of workshops involving leading global companies, platforms2 hours ago
-
Dubai PodFest 2025 highlights podcasting’s growing influence and creative potential2 hours ago
-
Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan meets Egyptian delegation to strengthen cooperation in combating drugs2 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Robinhood2 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Global Rail Exhibition and Conference delegation2 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 27th edition of WETEX2 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Armenia’s Minister of Internal Affairs3 hours ago
-
UAE President meets with Ruler of Fujairah3 hours ago