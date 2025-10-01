Open Menu

Moroccan Crown Prince Visits UAE Pavilion At El Jadida Horse Show

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM

EL JADIDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan of the Kingdom of Morocco has visited the UAE pavilion at the 16th edition of the El Jadida Horse Show, which he inaugurated yesterday.

He was received by Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Al Asri Saeed Ahmed Al Shaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom; Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society; Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Festivals and Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; along with senior members of the Emirati delegation.

The UAE pavilion, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and the Emirates Arabian Horse Society with the participation of Emirati heritage institutions, showcases a wide range of exhibits including photographs, publications, traditional attire, fine arts, equestrian equipment, as well as the “Studbook of Arabian Horses of the United Arab Emirates”. A hospitality majlis was also set up to welcome visitors.

At the end of the visit, the Moroccan Crown Prince was presented with a commemorative gift consisting of a painting depicting President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, alongside a copy of the UAE Studbook of Arabian Horses.

Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei said that the El Jadida Horse Show, held under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, provides an important platform to highlight the UAE’s rich heritage and introduce younger generations to its role in fostering identity and national pride. He noted that the UAE’s participation underscores its commitment to preserving heritage, enhancing its global presence, and contributing to international efforts to revive shared traditions.

Al Mazrouei added that this year’s pavilion offers a comprehensive programme of cultural and heritage activities including competitions, interactive workshops, and performances, which strengthen the bonds between the peoples of the UAE and Morocco through the exchange of knowledge and practices.

Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi emphasised that the UAE’s participation reflects the depth of historic relations with Morocco and the shared commitment to promoting horsemanship and purebred Arabian horses as a vital part of cultural identity. He stressed that the Emirates Arabian Horse Society remains dedicated to safeguarding the heritage of Arabian horses, maintaining their global standing, and working with partners in Morocco and beyond to expand their presence in international forums.

