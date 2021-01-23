UrduPoint.com
Moroccan Health Ministry Grants Emergency Approval To Sinopharm's Covid-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2021) RABAT, 23rd January 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health in Morocco announced that it has granted emergency authorization to Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine on the advice of the National Advisory Committee for the Licensing of the Covid-19 vaccine, reported Maghreb Arabe Press (MAP).

The national advisory committee held a meeting on Friday to finalise the assessment of the technical file of the vaccine, which it has been reviewing for weeks on the basis of the scientific and technical data provided by the Chinese laboratory, the ministry said in a statement.

Following the analysis of scientific and technical data on the manufacturing process, the nature of laboratory analysis of the raw material and the vaccine itself, as well as pre-clinical data and clinical studies results, the National Advisory Committee concluded that the Sinopharm vaccine complies with international standards and WHO recommendations.

"Therefore, this vaccine meets all requirements for quality, efficiency and safety, and causes no potential side effects," the statement said.

This decision paves the way for China's "Sinopharm" laboratory to be granted a 12-month emergency license.

