TAN TAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2023) Various Moroccan media outlets lauded the UAE's participation in the Tan Tan Moussem 2023. The festival is part of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Cultural and Heritage Forum held in the Tan Tan region of Morocco.

The Moroccan media confirmed that the UAE pavilion, which showcases Emirati culture and heritage, was a qualitative addition to the 16th session of the Moussem. The UAE’s participation, for the seventh consecutive time, is of particular importance, given the key topics of its exhibits and the customs and traditions highlighted through a wide range of interactive activities hosted throughout the international festival.

According to Moroccan newspaper Hespress, the UAE pavilion stole the spotlight at the start of the 16th session, adding that the UAE, which participates through a pavilion organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee-Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with several Emirati cultural preservation organisations, showcases the country’s intangible heritage and its efforts to preserve it and ensure its sustainability.

The online newspaper, Anfas Press, highlighted the importance of the UAE pavilion and reviewed the opinions of several guests and participants who confirmed its excellence, as well as the importance of the international cultural event that showcases desert heritage as one of the masterpieces of the intangible oral heritage of humanity, which was why it was included in the UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008.

Moroccan magazine Basma reviewed the UAE pavilion and the participation of a group of Emirati artists on the sidelines of the festival, including artist Tariq Al Menhali, who performed a distinctive musical piece.

The Moroccan media also lauded the design of the UAE pavilion, which is inspired by ancient traditions and arts, allowing visitors to discover the UAE’s history and identity, as well as its efforts to sustain and preserve intangible heritage.

