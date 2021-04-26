Moroccan Minister of Tourism and Industry visits Expo 2020 Dubai site

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, discussed, with Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Minister of Tourism, Air Transport, Handicrafts and Social Economy of Morocco, ways of enhancing the cooperation between the UAE and Morocco, highlighting their mutual keenness to witness Morocco’s active participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Their discussion took place during the visit of a Moroccan delegation to the site of the expo to review the construction of the Moroccan pavilion, in the presence of several Moroccan tourism officials and members of the pavilion’s general delegation.

Alaoui, who is also the General Commissioner of the Moroccan pavilion, stressed the profound historic ties between the two countries, which were reinforced by their leaderships, are based on mutual compassion and were significantly boosted through their coordination and the establishment of joint projects in the two countries.

Despite the current conditions witnessed by the entire world caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Morocco is enhancing its cooperation with the UAE through its full commitment to making the Expo succeed, she said, noting that the next edition of the expo will be the first in the middle East, Africa and South Asia. Morocco will help provide sustainable solutions to international challenges through its participation in the global event, she added.

Alaoui lauded the expo’s long-term vision and the progress of the site’s construction, which reflect the innovative vision of the UAE for the prosperity of the Earth and its future generations.