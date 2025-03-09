Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 9th March, 2025 (WAM) – Moroccan runners dominated nearly all categories at the road running races held as part of the 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, late on Saturday.

By far, the largest sports competition of its kind, the tournament is held annually during the holy month of Ramadan. Saturday’s racing was held at the Meydan Racecourse as one of the NAS Sports Tournament events conducted under the slogan “Limitless Capabilities”.

The road runs were a huge success with more than 4,300 athletes participating in various categories.

The running race night was attended by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Faris Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the UAE National Olympic Committee, who signalled the start of the men’s 5km race.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, and member of the board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council, gave the starting signal for the women’s 5km race, while Adel Darwish, member of the UAE Athletics Federation, gave the starting signal for the 4km race.

Hogging the limelight were a clutch of runners from Morocco with Yasser Al Shashoui leading a clean sweep for the North African nation while winning the men’s 10km race in a time of 27.52 minutes, while countrywoman Ruqayya Al Mazrouei won the women’s 10km race with a time of 38.36 minutes.

Al Shashoui was followed by countryman Mohammed Ait Mammas Touda (27.52 mins) and Ismail Al Kharshi (28.02).

In the 10km race for female citizens, Al Mazrouei finished in a time of 38.36 minutes, and was followed by Alia Al Shamsi (40.50 minutes) and Fatima Al Shamsi (42.30 mins).

The 10km race for male citizens also witnessed the presence of Africans on the podium with Abdul Karim Tiki Abdul Rahman winning first place with a time of 28.15 minutes, followed by Obaid Al Nuaimi in second place (30.21 mins), and Abdullah Surour Khamis Jumaa came in third place (30.51 mins).

Morocco further sealed their superiority on the night in the 10km race for the open women’s category with Rokia Al Moqim winning top place with a time of 34.37 minutes, followed by another Moroccan Wafaa Zeroual (35.19 mins), while Belgium’s Liesbeth Verheyden came in third with a time of 35.45 minutes.

The runners from Morocco further asserted their supremacy in the shorter distance as well with Hamid Al Moalla winning the 5km national men’s category in a time of 15.

41 minutes, followed by Abdullah Al Hadrami in second place (15.55 mins) and Mahmoud Saleh Al Naqbi in third (16.05).

In the 5km race for the open men’s category, Moroccan Amin Souida won first place (14.45 mins), followed by Kenyan Victor Kiprono Korir (15.08 mins), and Uganda’s Guido Grace Okadabau in third (15.16 mins).

Hessa Al Jasmi won first place for national women with a time of 23.48 minutes, followed by Hamda Al Ali (24.08 mins) and Fatima Saeed Juma Saeed in third (25.00 mins).

The 5km race for the open women’s category was won by Poland’s Emilia Mangilinan in a quick time of 22.11 minutes, followed by Morocco’s Wiam Al Fathi (22.13 mins) and Russia’s Alisa Petrova (22.18 mins).

Frenchman Jean-Claude Haramburi claimed the top spot in the 5km senior citizens and residents race in a time of 16.58 minutes, followed by Moroccan Mubarak Rayhan (18.32 mins), and Emirati Salem Atiq Saeed Al Muhairi (19.36 mins).

And Latifa Al Saroukh made it a double for France when she won first place in the 5km race for women senior citizens and residents with a time of 25:33 minutes, followed by South African Maria Horter (28.51 mins), and Great Britain’s Penelope Bambridge (29.37 mins).

Britain’s William Breen won first place with a time of 15.38 minutes in the 4km race for juniors, leaving Egyptian Ali Salah Al Tuni in second (17.57 mins), and Emirati Mayed Abdullah Al Naqbi in third (18.21 mins).

The top honours in the girls category for juniors in the 4km race were reserved for Germany’s Carla Maria Benzmuller with a time of 15.20 minutes, followed by fellow German Zaira Schultz Akram (17.03 mins), and Great Britain’s Hattie Jarrett (18.02 mins).

In the 4 km race for boys, Emirati Hamad Al Sabry won first place (18.07 mins), followed by Emirati Saif (18.26 mins), and Emirati Mohammed Fahad Al Marri came in third place (21.08 mins).

In the 4 km race for girls, British Hannah Schmidt won first place (18.03 minutes), followed by Ukrainian Mia Hobica (18.56 mins), and Emirati Hind Hassan Al Balushi (19.47 mins).

Meanwhile, the two-day Laser Run Shooting Championship will kick off this evening (Monday) at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. This is the very first time that such a unique competition is being held within the ambit of this annual sports tournament.