UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Announces 100 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

Morocco announces 100 new COVID-19 cases

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday, 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the toll to 1,988 .

The Ministry of Health, was quoted by Maghreb Arabe Press, MAP, as saying that the number of recoveries stands at 218 with the announcement of one new recovery.

The Ministry also announced that the overall figure of fatalities related to the virus reached 127.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brigadier Mohammad Ahmed assumes charge of new Mil ..

31 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution dissolving Sharjah ..

3 minutes ago

Belgium announces 283 COVID-19 related deaths

4 minutes ago

Shahid Khan Afridi’s photo with the youngest dau ..

12 minutes ago

Infinix Welcomes Ramadan with Thrilling Discounts ..

14 minutes ago

Treatment of Corona-Virus through Passive Immuniza ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.