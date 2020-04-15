Morocco announces 100 new COVID-19 cases

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday, 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the toll to 1,988 .

The Ministry of Health, was quoted by Maghreb Arabe Press, MAP, as saying that the number of recoveries stands at 218 with the announcement of one new recovery.

The Ministry also announced that the overall figure of fatalities related to the virus reached 127.