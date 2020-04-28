Morocco announces 126 new COVID-19 cases

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, 126 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the toll to 4,246.

The Ministry of Health, was quoted by Maghreb Arabe Press, MAP, as saying that the number of recoveries stands at 739 with the announcement of 44 new recoveries.

The Ministry also announced that the overall figure of fatalities related to the virus reached 163.