Morocco announces 150 new COVID-19 cases

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced on Sunday, 150 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the toll to 4,047.

The Ministry of Health, was quoted by Maghreb Arabe Press, MAP, as saying that the number of recoveries stands at 557 with the announcement of 20 new recoveries.

The Ministry also announced that the overall figure of fatalities related to the virus reached 160 .