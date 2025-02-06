Morocco Breaks Tourism Record With 1.2 Million Visitors In January 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 12:18 PM
RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Morocco reached a new all-time record of 1.2 million tourist arrivals in January, registering a growth of 27 percent compared to the same month in 2024, the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy announced.
According to the Morocco state news agency (MAP), the ministry said, "Morocco is still building on its momentum at the start of 2025, crossing the symbolic milestone of one million tourists in January for the first time. With 1.2 million visitors, the destination recorded a remarkable 27 percent increase compared to January 2024 (272,000 additional tourists).”
