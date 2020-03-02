UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Busts Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:00 PM

Morocco busts Daesh-affiliated terror cell

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation dismantled on Monday in Sidi Slimane, 100 kilometers from Rabat, a new terror cell that was planning to carry out attacks to undermine the security of the country.

The members of the cell are aged between 23 and 51, a statement from the Moroccan Ministry of Interior said.

The mastermind of the cell already has a criminal record, having been previously convicted on terror charges. The statement said that Moroccan security services arrested him before in 2014 following the dismantling of a terror cell that used to recruit fighters and send them to conflict zones in the region.

Related Topics

Rabat Morocco Criminals From

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince partially amends bylaw on licen ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi-based banks secure AED40.3 bn in net inc ..

36 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED7.3 bn in midweek session

1 hour ago

Iraq's Acting Prime Minister Calls for Holding Sna ..

7 minutes ago

Auto thieves' gang busted, 7 stolen vehicles recov ..

7 minutes ago

Gold futures trading on DGCX spiked last month

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.