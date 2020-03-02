Morocco busts Daesh-affiliated terror cell

(@FahadShabbir)

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation dismantled on Monday in Sidi Slimane, 100 kilometers from Rabat, a new terror cell that was planning to carry out attacks to undermine the security of the country.

The members of the cell are aged between 23 and 51, a statement from the Moroccan Ministry of Interior said.

The mastermind of the cell already has a criminal record, having been previously convicted on terror charges. The statement said that Moroccan security services arrested him before in 2014 following the dismantling of a terror cell that used to recruit fighters and send them to conflict zones in the region.