Morocco celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) DUBAI, 26th December 2021 (WAM) – Morocco celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 on Sunday with a visit by Aziz Akhannouch, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco, an impressive aerobatic display by the Green March Moroccan Patrol, and a performance by one of the nation’s most eminent pianists, Marouan Benabdallah.

Aziz Akhannouch, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco, accompanied by Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Minister of Economy and Finance in Morocco, was welcomed by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said: "I am sincerely grateful for the warm reception accorded to the Moroccan delegation, and I congratulate the United Arab Emirates for their wonderful organisation of this World Expo. Our presence at Expo 2020 Dubai allows us to introduce our ancient heritage, plus our tourism, cultural and scientific achievements to the world.

"Morocco’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai showcases the Kingdom’s commitment to actively contribute to an enriching dialogue at both regional and international levels for a safer and more stable future for all, while our pavilion is a platform to announce our new identity, ‘Morocco Now’, highlighting Morocco’s investment and industrial opportunities, particularly for foreign investment."

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber welcomed Aziz Akhannouch to the UAE and to Expo 2020 Dubai.

He said that celebrating Morocco's National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai reflects the strong relations between the two brotherly countries, the foundation of which was laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late King Al Hassan II.

He added that, thanks to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the keen following up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and King Mohammed VI, relations between the two countries are confidently heading towards a brighter future of political, economic, cultural and social cooperation.

said: "We share with the Kingdom of Morocco a common history, strong relations, as well as a common framework and active presence in the Arab and Islamic Worlds; which all serve as a strong base to expand partnerships and constructive collaboration for the benefit of our nations."

"The UAE continues to work on strengthening its relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, and intensifying cooperation in various sectors of mutual interest, such as energy, agriculture, industry, mining, tourism, and others," he added.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber noted that the UAEis the top Arab investor in Morocco, with a total of US$ 20 billion investments in 2022.

"I seize this opportunity to express thanks and gratitude to HM King Mohammed VI for Morocco's strong participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, reflecting the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Morocco. I would also like to thank Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Minister of Economy and Finance and Commissioner of the Moroccan Pavilion and her team for the excellent participation in this global event."

Located in the Opportunity District, the Morocco Pavilion gives visitors an immersive experience through a continuous ramp that reflects Moroccan streets, and its Wast Eddar, ‘heart of the home’, patio. The pavilion’s theme, ‘Legacies for the future – from inspiring origins to sustainable progress’, invites visitors to (re)discover the Kingdom, along with its history, identity, tangible achievements and vision for the future. It includes a climb to the top of the vertical earthen village for spectacular views of Expo 2020.

The Moroccan-Hungarian pianist Marouan Benabdallah’s repertoire ranges from classical music to tunes from the middle East and North Africa. He often performs remarkable finds from composers from Syria, Algeria, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and his native Morocco.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of our 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.