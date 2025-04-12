Open Menu

Morocco Launches International Nomads Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) RABAT, 12th April, 2025 (WAM) – Morocco launched yesterday the 20th edition of the International Nomads Festival n M'Hamid El Ghizlane, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of nomadic communities. The event will feature a diverse programme of music, dance, crafts, gastronomy, and traditions, highlighting the vibrancy of Saharan culture, according to the organisers

This year’s lineup promises a musical journey spanning Morocco with the legendary group Nass El Ghiwane, Hungary, with Saïd Tichiti, Algeria, and Mali with Kader Tarhanine and Imarhan Timbuktu. Mohamed Ali Ailla’s Sahrawi melodies will intertwine with the Amazigh repertoire of Tarwa Nayur and the Kurdish sounds of the France-based Mîrkut ensemble.

Beyond music, the festival will address contemporary themes such as environmental preservation and sustainable development in arid and semi-arid regions.

Organisers emphasised the festival’s role in preserving nomadic heritage while fostering new initiatives that promote its transmission, attract visitors, and boost the local economy.

Educational initiatives and awareness programmes will also play a key role, focusing on the resilience of nomadic cultures in the face of modern transformations. ‘’t’s a powerful example of how culture can actively contribute to a more inclusive and supportive futur'', the organisers noted.

Conferences and roundtables will bring together experts, local stakeholders, and visitors, while the nomadic forum will offer digital security workshops to share cybersecurity skills.

Over four nights, the festival will showcase performances by local and international artists, alongside cultural exhibitions featuring traditional crafts, local cuisine, ancestral sports, and Saharan dances.

