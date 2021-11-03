DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) Morocco Pavilion, in partnership with the Maison de l'Artisan, has kick-started a series of five fashion shows by young and established Moroccan designers, that is aimed to enrich its artistic and cultural programme at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The participation of the Maison de l'Artisan aims to make discoveries within the Morocco Pavilion, a living national treasure passed on from generation to generation, a form of life linked to the customs and ancient medinas of Moroccan cities, but also an art that is part of the identity, culture and character of each Moroccan.

The event highlights and gives visibility to Moroccan handicraft products, while simultaneously contributing to the preservation of rare Moroccan craftsmanship.

Morocco’s top three designers: Abdelhanine Raouh, Imane Tadlaoui and Farah Benchekroun, in partnership with the Maison de l'Artisan, showcase Morocco’s handicraft and rare craftsmanship, as they drew inspiration from their origins, experiences, encounters, while honouring the traditional caftan by innovatively combining classic, feminine elements and revolutionary details.

The objective is to show the various visitors the cultural richness of Moroccan craftsmanship, a thousand-year-old know-how that has been able to transform and be valued through contemporary ready-to-wear creations.

With its local production, which uses environmentally friendly materials and processes, craftsmanship plays a real role in the sustainable development and economy of the regions of Morocco.

This artistic programme is set to show the world the intergenerational, intercultural and eclectic aspects of Moroccan culture and to reflect the image of the Kingdom within the Morocco Pavilion.

Designer Abdelhanine Raouh’s signature creations have captured the hearts of personalities from around the world. He became renowned in the fashion world for his bold caftans, free from rigid cuts and marked by a heightened sense of detail.

His collection "Timeless" was unveiled for the very first time at the Morocco Pavilion. It reinvented the traditional structure of the landmark Moroccan robe, revisiting its classical appearance and reshaping its volumes. Abdelhanine was famously known for being one of the top three designers on Project Runway middle East, judged by celebrity designer Elie Saab.

Imane Tadlaoui, a young Moroccan designer who draws on a mix of sophistication and authenticity in her designs, curated a beautiful collection "Almaz", a sensational line made exclusively for the show.

Her creations showcased classic cuts softened by fine and meticulous embroidery, adorned with skalli, sequins, and pearls. She relies on the painstaking work of the Maâlem (traditional master), embodying precision and rigor.

Her tribute to the wonders of the world - particularly to the Great Pyramid of Giza - allows the stylist to realise beautiful, captivating outfits with majestic cuts.

Farah Benchekroun’s style is an interpretation of genuine caftans, inspired by fantasy, Farah designed "Fairy Garden", a collection that was finely hand-made with embroidery, beads, and masterly zwak (traditional adorning patterns).

The elegance, luxury, flow, and finesse of high-end textiles are unmissable in the caftans of the Farah Benchekroun house of haute couture. Farah’s caftans are traditional garments that draw on the history of Moroccan clothing, while also featuring modern influences.