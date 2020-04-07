UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Records 21 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 1,141

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:00 PM

Morocco records 21 new COVID-19 cases, total now 1,141

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) Morocco confirmed twenty-one new cases of infection with the new coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing to 1,141 the total number of cases of the disease.

Ministry of Health, was quoted by Maghreb Arabe Press, MAP, saying that the number of recoveries stands at 88 with the announcement of 7 new recoveries, while the death toll increases to 83.

In addition, the number of cases excluded after negative laboratory results is 4,131, according to the same source.

Related Topics

Same Morocco Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Medicine home delivery service launched in Abu Dha ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Airlifts Nationals Form Tokyo After Resumpt ..

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus infected doctors vandalize hospital, f ..

12 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at 23.48 USD per ba ..

19 minutes ago

2.350 Kg Hashish seized, 2 arrested in Sargodha

12 minutes ago

Efforts on card by HEC to ensure online learning a ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.