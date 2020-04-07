Morocco records 21 new COVID-19 cases, total now 1,141

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) Morocco confirmed twenty-one new cases of infection with the new coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing to 1,141 the total number of cases of the disease.

Ministry of Health, was quoted by Maghreb Arabe Press, MAP, saying that the number of recoveries stands at 88 with the announcement of 7 new recoveries, while the death toll increases to 83.

In addition, the number of cases excluded after negative laboratory results is 4,131, according to the same source.