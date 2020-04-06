Morocco records 92 new COVID-19 cases, total 1113

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced 92 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 1113.

The Maghreb Arab Press, MAP, quoted the ministry as saying that the number of cases recovering from the disease has reached 76 so far, while the number of deaths reached 71.