UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Records 92 New COVID-19 Cases, Total 1113

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

Morocco records 92 new COVID-19 cases, total 1113

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced 92 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 1113.

The Maghreb Arab Press, MAP, quoted the ministry as saying that the number of cases recovering from the disease has reached 76 so far, while the number of deaths reached 71.

Related Topics

From Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Asad Umar is creating differences between PM Kh ..

17 minutes ago

OPEC+ Video Conference to Be Held on Thursday, Pre ..

15 minutes ago

Decline in new COVID-19 cases in China, S.Korea

15 minutes ago

Russia Interested in Cooperating With Foreign Nati ..

13 minutes ago

Non-OPEC+ Countries Should Now Also Help Stabilize ..

13 minutes ago

Corona virus awareness drive continues in Sargodha ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.