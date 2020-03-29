Morocco registers 35 new COVID-19 cases

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) Thirty-five new cases of infection with the new coronavirus, COVID-19, have been confirmed in Morocco, bringing to 437 the total number of cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Morocco's news Agency quoted a ministry's statement saying that one new death was also reported, bringing the number of fatalities due to the virus to 26, while 12 people have been recovered.