Morocco Registers 75 New COVID-19 Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:15 PM
RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, 75 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the toll to 1,838.
The Ministry of Health, was quoted by Maghreb Arabe Press, MAP, as saying that the number of recoveries stands at 210 with the announcement of 7 new recoveries.
The Ministry also announced that the overall figure of fatalities related to the virus reached 126.