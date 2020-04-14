Morocco registers 75 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, 75 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the toll to 1,838.

The Ministry of Health, was quoted by Maghreb Arabe Press, MAP, as saying that the number of recoveries stands at 210 with the announcement of 7 new recoveries.

The Ministry also announced that the overall figure of fatalities related to the virus reached 126.