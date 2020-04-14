UrduPoint.com
Morocco Registers 75 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:15 PM

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, 75 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the toll to 1,838.

The Ministry of Health, was quoted by Maghreb Arabe Press, MAP, as saying that the number of recoveries stands at 210 with the announcement of 7 new recoveries.

The Ministry also announced that the overall figure of fatalities related to the virus reached 126.

