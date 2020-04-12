UrduPoint.com
Morocco Registers 97 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Sun 12th April 2020 | 10:30 AM

Morocco registers 97 new COVID-19 cases

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced on Saturday, 97 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the toll to 1,545.

The Ministry of Health, was quoted by Maghreb Arabe Press, MAP, as saying that the number of recoveries stands at 109 with the announcement of 12 new recoveries.

The Ministry also announced that four new deaths were recorded with the overall figure of fatalities related to the virus reaching 111.

