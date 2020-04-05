UrduPoint.com
Morocco Releases 5,654 Inmates Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:30 PM

Morocco releases 5,654 inmates amid COVID-19 outbreak

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) King Mohammed VI of Morocco has pardoned 5,654 prisoners and ordered measures to protect inmates from the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement issued by the Moroccan Justice Ministry, the prisoners were selected on the basis of humanitarian and objective criteria. The beneficiaries will be subject to the supervision, medical tests and quarantine needed in their homes to ensure their safety.

