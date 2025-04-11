Morocco Welcomes 4 Million Tourists In Q1 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 11:30 AM
RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Morocco’s tourism sector posted a remarkable performance in the first quarter of 2025, attracting 4 million visitors by the end of March.
This represents a new record, marking a 22 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts, and Social and Solidarity Economy.
Maghreb Arab Press Agency quoted the ministry as saying that this growth further solidifies Morocco’s position as a leading travel destination and reinforces the country’s status as a year-round destination.
The figures reflect a balanced appeal, with 2.1 million international tourists and 1.9 million members of the Moroccan diaspora visiting the country during Q1 2025.
Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, and Social and Solidarity Economy Fatim-Zahra Ammor said, “The month of March, which coincided with the Holy Month of Ramadan this year, recorded excellent performance with nearly 1.4 million visitors, representing a growth of 17 percent compared to 2024.”
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, starting May 157 hours ago
-
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit9 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award9 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomatic relations10 hours ago
-
Inaugural Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine to take place during Abu Dhabi Global Health Wee ..10 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority10 hours ago
-
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO10 hours ago
-
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundwater wells in design ..10 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control over food, consumer p ..11 hours ago
-
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza11 hours ago
-
IPS 2025 to open in Dubai on April 1411 hours ago
-
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel11 hours ago