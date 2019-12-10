UrduPoint.com
Moscow Hosts Sheikh Zayed Book Award Cultural Seminar

The Russian capital, Moscow, in cooperation with the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, hosted a Sheikh Zayed Book Award cultural seminar entitled, "Arab-Russian Literary Dialogue"

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) The Russian capital, Moscow, in cooperation with the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, hosted a Sheikh Zayed Book Award cultural seminar entitled, "Arab-Russian Literary Dialogue".

The seminar is part of a series of international seminars that aim to introduce the Russian public to the award’s key initiative and gain international nominations.

The event was attended by Mudhad Hareb Mogheer Al Khaili, UAE Ambassador to Russia; Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Secretary-General of the Award; Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Envoy of the Russian President to the middle East and Africa; Professor Vitaly Naomkin, Director of the Institute; as well as several representatives of Arab embassies and Russian and Arab academics, along with intellectuals and journalists.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim welcomed the audience and briefed them about the award, which was launched in 2006 and carries the name of the Founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed that science, knowledge and culture are the key foundations of civilisations and expressed his appreciation for the role of books on several occasions.

He added that the award aims to encourage talents and intellectuals to pursue knowledge in the arts and Arab and other social cultures, as well as to honour the most giving and influential figure in Arab culture.

In his speech, Dr. Ali bin Tamim highlighted the strong and historic Arab-Russian ties that were first marked by the interest in the Arab orient of the academy, which was established in Petersburg, Russia, in 1724.

