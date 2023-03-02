MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) Moscow on Wednesday opened the 70-km Big Circle Line (BCL), the longest subway line in the world, state news agency (TASS) reported.

The Big Circle Line will improve transportation for 34 districts in Moscow with a population of 3.

3 million people and considerably reduce the burden on other subway lines.

The Big Circle Line project ranks as Russia’s biggest subway-building project in recent decades and also one of the world’s largest ones. The line spans 70 kilometres and numbers 31 stations.