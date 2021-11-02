UrduPoint.com

Moscow Sees Forestry Projects, Nuclear Energy As Important Tools To Combat Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:15 PM

Moscow sees forestry projects, nuclear energy as important tools to combat climate change

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) Russia is calling on the global community to take coordinated action against the climate change and believes that nuclear energy and forestry projects can serve as effective tools and will raise the issue at the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.

"We have a clear understanding of the need for coordinated action by the entire international community. For us, the key tasks at the COP26 are to recognise the role of forestry, including forestry projects, as well as nuclear energy, as a real tool to combat the climate change," Vershinin said​​​.Climate change is a serious challenge for Russia, given its vast territory, the diplomat emphasised.

"Our green agenda covers the whole spectrum of environmental protection areas from ensuring environmental safety in the Arctic to combating desertification in the south of the country.

We have already achieved significant emission reductions, making a significant contribution to minimizing the negative impact of greenhouse gases on the atmosphere. There is still more to be done taking into account the natural and climatic features of our country, the structure of its economic system, as well as the strategy for further socioeconomic development," Vershinin added.

COP26 focuses on completing the coordination of the rules for implementation of the Paris Agreement, most importantly, those related to market and non-market mechanisms and reporting, according to Vershinin. Adaptation and long-term goals of funding developing countries will also be discussed.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Nuclear Paris Glasgow Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory ..

QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory testing services

49 seconds ago
 Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threa ..

Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threats following Shami defense

8 minutes ago
 Around six hundred crafts people displaying artwor ..

Around six hundred crafts people displaying artwork;attracting people

58 seconds ago
 Another Blast Hits Kabul on Tuesday - Eyewitness

Another Blast Hits Kabul on Tuesday - Eyewitness

1 minute ago
 JKNF denounces arrest of its party worker Danish i ..

JKNF denounces arrest of its party worker Danish in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 Equipping youth bulge with marketable skills in ap ..

Equipping youth bulge with marketable skills in applied sciences vital for devel ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.