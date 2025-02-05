Moscow Strengthens Tourism Ties With UAE
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Bulat Nurmukhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, said that Moscow welcomes around 26 million tourists per year.
‘’By 2030, we expect this number to exceed 50 million,'' said Nurmukhanov in an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during a media gathering in Dubai. Nurmukhanov underscored the rapid rise in tourism from the UAE to Moscow and the city’s strategic plans for the future.
He added, “The Gulf region, especially the UAE, is a key market for us, and we are eager to see more Emirati visitors enjoying Moscow as a regular destination.”
He also highlighted Moscow’s growing engagement with the middle East and its ambitious vision for tourism development.
“The surge in tourism flow from the United Arab Emirates to Moscow is remarkable,” Nurmukhanov stated. “By the first nine months of last year, we welcomed over 40,000 tourists from the UAE—compared to just 5,000 in 2022. The growth is phenomenal, and we are here to sustain this momentum.”
The Moscow delegation, which included representatives from the Federal government of Russia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed deep appreciation for their Arab partners.
“ We are here to express our gratitude to Arab businesses, Emirati travel operators, and all stakeholders actively working with the Russian market—particularly with Moscow,” Nurmukhanov added.
Looking ahead, Moscow’s tourism strategy aligns with ambitious targets set by the city’s leadership. According to Nurmukhanov, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has outlined a goal to double the annual number of tourists visiting Moscow by 2030.
The Moscow City Tourism Committee is actively working to enhance cultural and economic ties between Russia and the GCC region. The strengthening of these tourism links is seen as an essential step in expanding bilateral relations across multiple sectors.
As Moscow continues to position itself as a premier global travel destination, the collaboration between Russia and the UAE is set to reach new heights, fostering stronger tourism, business, and cultural exchanges in the years ahead.
