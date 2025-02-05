Open Menu

Moscow Strengthens Tourism Ties With UAE

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 09:16 PM

Moscow strengthens tourism ties with UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Bulat Nurmukhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, said that Moscow welcomes around 26 million tourists per year.

‘’By 2030, we expect this number to exceed 50 million,'' said Nurmukhanov in an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during a media gathering in Dubai. Nurmukhanov underscored the rapid rise in tourism from the UAE to Moscow and the city’s strategic plans for the future.

He added, “The Gulf region, especially the UAE, is a key market for us, and we are eager to see more Emirati visitors enjoying Moscow as a regular destination.”

He also highlighted Moscow’s growing engagement with the middle East and its ambitious vision for tourism development.

“The surge in tourism flow from the United Arab Emirates to Moscow is remarkable,” Nurmukhanov stated. “By the first nine months of last year, we welcomed over 40,000 tourists from the UAE—compared to just 5,000 in 2022. The growth is phenomenal, and we are here to sustain this momentum.”

The Moscow delegation, which included representatives from the Federal government of Russia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed deep appreciation for their Arab partners.

“ We are here to express our gratitude to Arab businesses, Emirati travel operators, and all stakeholders actively working with the Russian market—particularly with Moscow,” Nurmukhanov added.

Looking ahead, Moscow’s tourism strategy aligns with ambitious targets set by the city’s leadership. According to Nurmukhanov, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has outlined a goal to double the annual number of tourists visiting Moscow by 2030.

The Moscow City Tourism Committee is actively working to enhance cultural and economic ties between Russia and the GCC region. The strengthening of these tourism links is seen as an essential step in expanding bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

As Moscow continues to position itself as a premier global travel destination, the collaboration between Russia and the UAE is set to reach new heights, fostering stronger tourism, business, and cultural exchanges in the years ahead.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia UAE Dubai United Arab Emirates Middle East Market Media All From Government Million Arab

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustai ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..

10 seconds ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, te ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry

21 seconds ago
 DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partners ..

DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partnership for smart energy innovatio ..

30 seconds ago
 UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Co ..

UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi

45 seconds ago
 9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launc ..

9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launched

56 seconds ago
 UAE leaders send condolences to Aga Khan family

UAE leaders send condolences to Aga Khan family

1 minute ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Co-Founder, CEO of ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Co-Founder, CEO of Palantir Technologies

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

1 minute ago
 ADNEC Group announces sponsorship agreement with C ..

ADNEC Group announces sponsorship agreement with Calidus for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

2 minutes ago
 SPC Free Zone showcases world-class services to pu ..

SPC Free Zone showcases world-class services to publishers at Cairo Internationa ..

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Speaker of Jordan's Hou ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives

2 minutes ago
 Moscow strengthens tourism ties with UAE

Moscow strengthens tourism ties with UAE

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East