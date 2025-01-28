Open Menu

Moscow, Suburbs Breaks Three Temperature Records

Published January 28, 2025

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The Russian capital, Moscow, and its surrounding areas recorded three new temperature records today.

Mikhail Leus, a meteorologist at the Russian weather centre Phobos, stated, "The temperature in Moscow reached +5.5 degrees Celsius this morning, surpassing the previous record for daily high temperatures in the city by 2.4 degrees. The previous record was set 102 years ago on 28th January, 1923."

He added that Mozhaysk, a city in the Moscow region, also registered a new record for daily high temperatures, with the air temperature rising to +4.

4 degrees Celsius. This surpassed the record for the same day in 2016, which was +2.6 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the city of Kolomna, located in the Moscow region, recorded a new temperature high this morning. The temperature there exceeded the 2015 record of +3.8 degrees by 0.5 degrees.

The Phobos Weather Centre had earlier announced that temperatures on 27th January broke a record that had stood since 1914, 111 years ago.

