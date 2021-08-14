Moscow to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

MSOCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2021) A field of nine strong horses, aged four years and above from Russia, will compete in the sixth leg of the 28th UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, on Sunday, 15th August, 2021.

The Central Moscow Hippodrome, the largest horse racing track in Russia, will host the €50,000 Group 1 (2000 metre) race.

Faisal Al Rahmani, Coordinator of the UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said:'' Consecutive successes of the Russian round in the past three years have given us an impressive picture and great motives to continue this prominent leg, encouraged by the great interaction from Arab horse owners and breeders, and the great public and diplomatic attendance as well as extensive media coverage.'' ''The Moscow leg reflects the paramount importance in our annual races agenda in light of the availability of all important factors of success, in line with our ambitious expansion plans and goals to encourage and motivate owners and breeders to raise the levels of Arabian horse production and provide ideal opportunities for everyone to interact and participate in our annual races,'' he added.

To be held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the series promotes the UAE’s efforts to promote global awareness about purebred Arabian horses and their significance in the UAE’s culture and history.

The UAE has become a dedicated supporter of its mission to promote the culture and heritage of the Arabian Peninsula through its prized possession, the purebred Arabian horse.

The Emirates Equestrian Federation launched the President of the UAE Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in 1994 to promote the noble breed globally, which is now growing in popularity and appeal.

Established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to promote and celebrate Arabian horses, especially in Europe and North America, and to prove that they can race competitively with thoroughbred horses, the UAE President’s Cup Series is the first international race series for Arabian horses and remains the premier race for the breed.