MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) The Museum of World Folk Tales houses “magical” artefacts from the myths of BRICS nations; coins scattered by the Golden Antelope, the arrow that flew after the Frog Princess, and the broken trough from the Russian story “The Tale of the Fisherman and the Fish”, according to tv BRICS.

For nearly 30 years, the museum has been conducting guided tours for children, where they discuss Russian myths and discover new legends from different parts of the world. Helping them on this journey is the museum’s director, Aleksey Kurkin.

“In reality, fairy tales were originally created for adults, as they contain double morals and double meanings. Children do not grasp these meanings,” he told TV BRICS.

Magic, talking animals, and teleportation do not surprise young visitors. Without them, a fairy tale would simply become reality, according to museum visitor Arseny Kovalevich.

“I think these elements are needed to make stories more engaging for readers. For example, imagine "The Gingerbread Man" without speech. Who would read that version? The grandmother bakes some bread, puts it on the windowsill, and it stays there.

Then they eat it, the end. Not interesting at all,” he added.

There are parallels between fairy tales of different ethnic traditions. For instance, both Russia and India have a legend about a golden fish. And in Brazil, according to Olga Korobchuk, who lived there for more than four years, there is a character in folklore similar to Baba Yaga. “But in their version, it’s an old woman with a crocodile’s face,” Olga shared.

Likewise, “magical numbers” appear across different myths: three trials, three days, three brothers – the specific number may vary depending on the region, but the sense of mystery remains.

Fairy tales are carefully preserved and passed down from generation to generation. They reflect the spiritual values of each culture. Russian fairy tales teach kindness and respect for elders, Indian ones highlight intelligence and cunning, while Brazilian stories reveal the mysteries of the Amazon rainforest.

South African fairy tales, in turn, serve as a reminder of the importance of protecting the natural world. Their heroes are the inhabitants of the savannah – lions, giraffes, elephants, monkeys, and crocodiles.