Most Expensive Kingfish Sells For US$54,000 In Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi’s efforts to become one of the world’s top sports tourism destination in 2019 have not stopped, nor has its excellence in hosting international and continental sporting events.

Abu Dhabi achieved a new record in the sport of fishing, as the Abu Dhabi Grand Fishing Tournament for King Fish and Cobia announced the sale of a kingfish for US$54,000, or some AED200,000, during an auction held at the end of the competition in Abu Dhabi.

The competition was held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, and with the monitoring of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club.

The second edition of the competition saw significant success, highlighted by record figures at a charity auction held yesterday for the fish caught during the competition, whose total proceeds amounted to AED592,000. This money will be donated to the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

The winner of the kingfish fishing category was Hamdan Abdullah Al Obaidly, with a fish weighing 30.85 kilogrammes, while in second place was Rashid Al Qubaisi with a fish weighing 29.33 kg. Third place went to Tariq Al Mansouri with a 29.11 kg fish. In the cobia fishing category, first place went to Mohammed Abdullah Al Marzouki with a fish weighing 29.40 kg, second went to Ahmed Hilal Al Dhaheri with a 25.17kg fish, and third went to Badr Saddiq Al Khaja with a fish weighing 24.36 kg.

