Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers' Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Most Noble Number charity auctions help support the objectives of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour fathers by establishing an endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for those in need.

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), which operates under the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, today launches the Most Noble Number online charity auction, which closes on 16th and 17th March. It will auction 444 special plate numbers. Those include vehicle plate numbers 10 (plate code 20) and 99 (plate code 2); motorcycle plate number 5 (plate code 1); and a number of special plate numbers for classic cars.

Participation in the Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi is possible through the Emirates Auction app.

The Most Noble Number charity auction will also take place in Dubai on Saturday, 15th March.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with Emirates Auction and with support from the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), etisalat by e& and du, the auction will feature 25 special numbers including 5 vehicle plate numbers, 10 du mobile numbers and 10 etisalat by e& mobile numbers.

Proceeds of the auction, which will take place at the Armani Hotel Dubai in Burj Khalifa, will go towards supporting the Fathers’ Endowment campaign and its aims of implementing healthcare projects across underserved communities.

The Most Noble Number charity auction is showcasing 5 special vehicle plate numbers from RTA under plate code DD:

77, 24, 15, 12, 5

It will also auction 10 mobile numbers from etisalat by e&:

0500777777, 0500999999, 0565000000, 0565500000, 0565555553, 0569222222, 0543444444, 0545555557, 0547700000, 0548888884

As well as 10 mobile numbers from du:

0584444440, 0584444441, 0584444442, 0584444443, 0584444444, 0584444445, 0584444446, 0584444447, 0584444448, 0584444449

Noble Number charity auction will see the participation of high-profile personalities, philanthropists and businessmen, keen to support the campaign and its noble cause.

Operating under MBRGI’s umbrella, the Fathers’ Endowment honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name, promoting the noble values of honouring parents, compassion and solidarity. It helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while promoting the concept of endowments and creating a broad community movement that supports its aims.

Donation channels

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).