Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million in support of Fathers' Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) The Most Noble Number online charity auction, organised by the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), which operates under the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, has raised AED83.784 million in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide healthcare and treatment for the less fortunate.

Proceeds of the online auction, which kicked off on 11th March and closed today, will go towards supporting the Fathers’ Endowment campaign and its aims of improving healthcare across underserved communities. This includes developing hospitals, providing essential medical equipment and medications, expanding capacity, and upgrading operating rooms.

An initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers’ Endowment campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name, promoting the noble values of honouring parents, compassion and solidarity. It helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while promoting the concept of endowments.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, praised the strong participation in the online charity auction supporting the Fathers’ Endowment campaign. He viewed the generous contributions as a testament to the UAE community’s commitment to supporting charitable initiatives that assist those in need and improve the lives of less fortunate communities worldwide.

Al Shorafa stated, “We are grateful for the outstanding success of the Most Noble Number online charity auction, which will help the Fathers’ Endowment campaign provide sustainable healthcare to those in need and enable patients in vulnerable communities to access treatment and medication.

This reinforces the UAE’s leading role in global humanitarian efforts.”

The Most Noble Number online charity auction featured 444 special plate numbers, including regular vehicle plate numbers 10 (plate code 20) and 99 (plate code 2) as well as motorcycle plate numbers including 5 (plate code 1). The auction will also feature an exclusive set of classic car plate numbers.

The funds raised during the auction were the result of wide participation and generous contributions businessmen, leading humanitarians and philanthropists keen to support the campaign and its noble aims.

Parallel to the Most Noble Number charity auctions, the Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).