Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises over AED71mn for 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) The second edition of the Most Noble Numbers online charity auction has raised more than AED71 million, which will go towards supporting the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with Emirates Auction, the Most Noble Numbers online charity auction showcased 555 special Abu Dhabi plate numbers.

Proceeds of the auction, which kicked off on 4th April 2023 and concluded on 10th April 2023 to coincide with the Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, will go towards supporting the aims of the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, providing a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food security, as well as providing aid for vulnerable groups, including victims of crises and natural disasters.

Abu Dhabi Police’s Most Noble Numbers online charity auction saw remarkable participation from the business community and leading philanthropists who supported the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign and its aims of developing sustainable solutions to fight hunger; a challenge threatening the lives of 828 million people around the world.

Major General Khalifa Muhammad Al Khaili, Director of the Finance and Services Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said, “The UAE’s leadership continues to launch sustainable and innovative initiatives that help improve the lives of millions of people around the world, and the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign is a perfect example of this as it aims to provide a food safety net serving the world’s most underprivileged communities.

“The impressive outcome of the Most Noble Numbers charity auction reflects the values of giving and generosity deeply rooted in the UAE community, whose members rush to the aid of those in need everywhere.”

These charity auctions provide an innovative channel allowing people to make a difference and contribute to the fight against hunger and malnutrition.

Aligning with efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, including the eradication of hunger, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign is the latest addition to dozens of humanitarian and charity projects launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives around the world.

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign builds on the achievements of previous food aid drives launched under directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over the past three years. 10 Million Meals in Ramadan 2020 was the first and largest show of solidarity of its kind, supporting victims of the COVID-19 pandemic within the UAE. This was followed in Ramadan 2021 by 100 Million Meals campaign, which succeeded in doubling the number of meals distributed to reach about 220 million meals, and was the largest regional food support campaign spanning 20 countries in the Arab region, Africa and Asia. Last year’s 1 Billion Meals was the largest of its kind regionally, providing one billion meals in 50 countries and furthering the UAE’s contribution to the global effort to eradicate hunger.

The Most Noble Numbers online charity auctions and their record outcomes came as the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE300260001015333439802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word ‘Meal’ to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the ‘Donations’ tab.