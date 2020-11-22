(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) The "Mother of the Nation, an Inspirational Role Model", an initiative organised by Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives has evoked a remarkable response from Dubai’s frontline health workers.

Frontline workers, including medical and administrative staff of Dubai hospitals, expressed their gratitude to the "Mother of the Nation" H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for her efforts to promote the welfare of the UAE community.

Medical and administrative staff from the Rashid, Latifa and Dubai hospitals in the emirate participated in the celebrations and expressed their appreciation for the continuous support and encouragement of Sheikha Fatima. On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, she had sent a personal message to medical staff commending them for their efforts during the pandemic and thanking them for their commitment and hard work.

Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives, said, "The initiative provides us with an opportunity to express our gratitude to a national leader who has devoted herself to ensuring the wellbeing of women, children and families right from the time of the nation’s establishment. Sheikha Fatima has been a partner to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in his efforts to promote the welfare of families." Sheikha Maitha thanked frontline workers for their efforts to serve the nation as well as their participation in the initiative.

Frontline health workers from Dubai hospitals expressed their gratitude to Sheikha Fatima for her support and encouragement, saying Her Highness is a source of inspiration for them in serving the UAE community.

The chairperson thanked them for their contributions to the initiative and their efforts to serve the nation. The initiative, which has been extended to all emirates of the UAE, will conclude on the 49th National Day, which falls on 2nd December, 2020.