'Mother of the Nation' exhibition opens in New York on sidelines of CSW meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) NEW YORK, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, has organised an exhibition titled "The Mother of the Nation" at the United Nations headquarters in New York, which coincides with the meeting Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), running from March 10 to March 21, 2025.

This exhibition honours H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). It showcases the initiatives and projects aimed at advancing and empowering Emirati women, all in line with Her Highness's vision, support, and constant follow-up. H.H. Sheikha Fatima represents a global symbol for women through initiatives that span all fields, touching the core of humanity. She is the mother of an exceptional leader who inherited from his parents a legacy of courage, wisdom, and vision, presenting the world with a young nation that has achieved significant milestones and reached the highest levels of international competitiveness.

This landmark event also highlights H.H.'s vision across various development sectors, including the economy, business, education, politics, women’s and family empowerment, culture, and sports. It celebrates the distinguished achievements of Emirati women and their success stories, which have inspired generations locally and globally. As the first exhibition of its kind, it provides a unique opportunity to showcase the pioneering role of Emirati women on the international stage and honour H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her unwavering support and empowerment of women and families at every level.

The exhibition will feature prominent figures, decision-makers, and specialists from around the world, enriching the global conversation on women’s and family empowerment and their vital role in sustainable development. It also allows guests and delegations attending the CSW meetings to explore H.H.’s pioneering projects and initiatives in various fields.

At the opening, Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden delivered a speech through Paulina Brandberg, Sweden's Minister for Gender Equality and Working Life. In her address, she highlighted that the "Mother of the Nation" exhibition reflects the lifelong achievements of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in advancing women’s rights and empowerment, not just in the UAE but across the middle East and globally. She also noted that the advancement of women’s and children’s rights is deeply interconnected, with organizations like the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in the UAE and the World Childhood Foundation leading the way. Over the years, she has been impressed by Her Highness’s passion and dedication.

Minister Brandberg further praised the UAE for hosting WeProtect Global Summit in Abu Dhabi, which focused on creating a safer digital world. The World Childhood Foundation was proud to be part of this initiative, which incorporates artificial intelligence to protect children. The UAE's leadership in hosting this important gathering played a key role in its success.

She expressed her profound admiration for Her Highness’s work and looked forward to continuing collaborative efforts to support women and children both in the UAE and worldwide.

Her Majesty Azizah Aminah Maimunah Sultana of Pahang, Malaysia, also delivered a recorded speech at the opening. In her address, she lauded Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her pivotal role in empowering women and girls worldwide. Through her initiatives, women have gained the tools to live dignified and independent lives, contributing to the development of future generations and participating actively in sustainable development.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Mohammed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, emphasised that since its establishment, the UAE has recognised the essential role of women and girls in driving progress and fostering a more peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world. The UAE has introduced a range of policies, legislation, and programs that ensure women’s full, equal, and meaningful participation across all fields, empowering them to lead, innovate, and succeed.

Ambassador Abushahab further noted that, guided by H.H.’s vision, Emirati women continue to break barriers and achieve extraordinary success. Their leadership and resilience are propelling the nation forward. Emirati women have also taken leadership roles in diplomacy, underscoring the UAE's commitment to the Women, Peace, and Security agenda and SDG 5.

He concluded that this exhibition serves as a testament to the ambition and limitless potential of women in the UAE and around the world, urging everyone to continue the journey toward gender equality and women’s empowerment. He reaffirmed that the UAE will continue collaborating with the United Nations and global partners to achieve these goals.

Reem Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the UAE Motherhood and Childhood Council, also spoke, noting that the history of nations is not only written in words but is engraved in hearts, minds, and souls across generations.

She went on to express her gratitude for the initiatives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and the "Mother of the Nation." H.H.’s leadership has been a cornerstone of development and modernisation in the UAE. Reem Al Falasi emphasised that H.H. has dedicated her life to elevating others and that her efforts laid the foundations for the progress we see today. Under her guidance, Emirati women have become pioneers in politics, science, economics, and many other fields.

She also highlighted H.H.’s founding of the General Women’s Union in 1975, which was not just the creation of an institution but the dawn of a new era, where women became active decision-makers and architects of their futures. As Emirati women now lead in governance, excel in the economy, and even reach space, the promise once made has been fulfilled, paving a path for future generations.

She concluded by reaffirming that she stands here today thanks to Her Highness’s vision, just as thousands of women stand empowered across the nation. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak is not just an extraordinary woman but the pulse of the nation a symbol of endless giving and leadership. Today, through this exhibition, the legacy of H.H. continues, inspiring future generations to move forward with determination toward a brighter tomorrow.