Mother Of The Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship Highlights Progress Of Women’s Sports In The Emirates

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 05:45 PM

Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship highlights progress of women’s sports in the Emirates

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) The first round of the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded at the Mubarak Bin Mohammed sports Hall in Abu Dhabi, with more than 330 female athletes representing nine clubs from across the UAE shining the spotlight on the strength of women’s jiu-jitsu in the Emirates.

Athletes from the Al Wahda, Al Ain and Al Dhafra clubs triumphed in the competition in three categories, Teens (Under 16s), Juveniles (Under 18s) and Adults (Over 18s), with the competition showcasing the progress of women’s jiu-jitsu since the inaugural tournament in 2016-2017.

The Al Wahda club won first place with 675 points, while Al Ain won second place with 590 points.

"The Mother of the Nation UAE Championship has gained a prominent place on the UAEJJF’s agenda. The wise leadership of our county is keen to prepare a generation of professional Emirati female athletes who are capable of raising the UAE flag high on the international stage," said Samira Al Rumaithi, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Commenting on her performance, Shamma Al Hosani from the Al Wahda Club, a blue belt competitor and a junior gold medalist, said, "I love this sport, as I have learned the willingness to strive for greatness and to continue to work hard to win more medals in future tournaments.

"

Another competitor, Salama Al Muhairi of the Al Ahli Youth Club, a grey belt holder and a gold medal winner in the youth category, said, "I would like to thank my instructor, who provided all the help to get to this level. The Umm Al Emarat Championship motivates jiu-jitsu players to continue in this beautiful sport, that teaches us self-confidence and respect."

Commenting on her difficult competition, Tasnim Ahmed Al Jawhary of Al Wahda, a white belt holder and a gold medal winner, said, "I had a very difficult fight today, as I was about to surrender. However, the sport of jiu-jitsu teaches you to persist, and thank God I was able to win the gold medal in the first round of the championship of the UAE."

The second round of the UAE Jujitsu Championship will be held on 8th February, 2020 at the Mubarak Bin Mohammed Sports Hall in Abu Dhabi.

