Motherhood and Childhood Council launches initiative to support small businesses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood has launched an initiative to support emerging and small businesses run by families, People of Determination, mothers of People of Determination, and the youth.

The Council launched an account on Instagram under the handle @support.small.business.ae in support of small businesses - which include confectionary, perfume and clothing sellers - by publishing promotional clips promoting their products.

Rym Al Falasy, Secretary-General of the Council said that the initiative hopes to help small business owners overcome the economic impacts brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said, "The coronavirus pandemic had impacted all walks of life, and the owners of emerging and micro-enterprises witnessed a decline in their income.

"Standing by them is what requires us and other institutions to do to in order to come up with practical solutions to reduce such effects."