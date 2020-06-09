Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and in and out of the emirate extended by one week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19‬ Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DoH, have announced that the Abu Dhabi movement ban is to be extended by one week, starting from Tuesday 9th June.

The ban covers movements between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra) as well as in and out of the emirate. It applies to all Abu Dhabi residents, including UAE Nationals.

Exemptions are available by special permit for employees in vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals, and the transportation of necessary goods.

Movement within each region is allowed in line with National Sterilisation Programme hours.

This step aims to enhance the effectiveness of the expanded National Screening Programme, among a series of precautionary and preventative measures being taken to reduce contact, curb the spread of COVID-19, and protect the health and safety of all community members.

To apply for a permit, visit https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/en/movepermit